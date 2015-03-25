Athletics-IAAF appeals to CAS over Russian doping bans

LONDON, March 25 The world governing body for athletics has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over punishments handed out by Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) to six of its athletes.

The athletes, including 2012 Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Yuliya Zaripova and Olympic 50km walking champion Sergey Kirdyapkin, have all been banned by RUSADA.

However, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) disagrees with the "selective" disqualification of results.

RUSADA banned Zaripova for two years in January, backdated to July 2013, and said her Olympic gold medal would be annulled but not her 2011 world championships gold.

"The IAAF confirms having filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration in Lausanne, Switzerland against the decisions rendered by RUSADA in the cases of Valeriy Borchin, Olga Kaniskina, Sergey Bakulin, Sergey Kirdyapkin, Vladimir Kanaykin and Yuliya Zaripova.

"While the IAAF agrees with RUSADA that there is, in each case, sufficient evidence of an anti-doping rule violation and that there are aggravating circumstances justifying an increased sanction of more than two years, the IAAF disagrees with the selective disqualification of results applied by RUSADA as a consequence of the previous rulings."

Kirdyapkin and fellow race walkers Borchin, 2011 world champion Sergey Bakulin and 2011 world silver medallist Vladimir Kanaykin were suspended in January.

Kanaykin received a life ban for repeat offences. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)