Athletics-Six Indian women athletes get one-year doping bans

MUMBAI Dec 24 Six Indian women athletes,
including Asian Games double gold medallist Ashwini Akkunji,
have been given one-year suspensions after testing positive for
banned anabolic steroids earlier this year.
India's 400 metre runners Akkunji, Jauna Murmu, Mandeep
Kaur, Priyanka Panwar, Sini Jose and Tiana Mary Thomas were
found guilty in June and July and were provisionally suspended
by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).
All six athletes had tested positive for methandienone,
while Thomas and Kaur's samples also featured the banned steroid
stanozolol.
The one-year bans will be effective from the date of the
athletes' provisional suspension, a NADA disciplinary panel,
chaired by Dinesh Dayal, ruled on Friday.
With next year's Olympic Games starting on July 27, the
suspensions are likely to rule the athletes out of the
prestigious event in London.
Akkunji and her team mates had not taken the banned drugs
intentionally so were given a reduced sentence, the disciplinary
panel ruled.
"We did not find any significant fault on the part of these
athletes on how the banned substances entered their bodies and
they will get reduced penalty," Dayal said.
Akkunji, Kaur and Jose were part of India's 4x400m relay
team that last year won gold at the Delhi Commonwealth Games and
the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. Akkunji also won the 400m
hurdles in Guangzhou.
Also given a suspension was Harikrishanan Muraleedharan. The
male long-jumper had tested positive for methandienone and was
suspended for two years.
