Athletics-After fast run outdoors, Pearson ventures inside

ISTANBUL, March 8 World 100 metres hurdles champion Sally Pearson will be venturing into foreign territory when she competes in the world indoor championships on Friday.

The Australian will hurdle indoors for only the second time in her career when she vies for the world 60 metres hurdles title.

"I don't know what to expect," she told a news conference on Thursday.

"Usually the indoor season is the same time as my outdoor season," added Pearson, who ran a blazing 12.49 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles outdoors last week in Australia.

"But I do enjoy competing with the best in the world, so I decided that while I am in good shape, I might as well come over here and race.

"Every other time I wanted to do the world indoor championships, I have been injured or not in the best of shape."

The world athlete of the year said she had no idea how her outdoor times would translate indoors.

But a member of her team has calculated that the 12.28 seconds she clocked in winning the world title in Daegu last year, only seven hundredths off the world record, was equivaent to 7.63 over 60 metres.

The current world reocrd of 7.68 was set by Swede Susanna Kallur in 2008.

