Athletics-Japanese hammer thrower Murofushi retires after missing Rio berth

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 8 Japanese hammer thrower Koji Murofushi has announced his retirement from the sport, two weeks after he missed out on a place at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Murofushi, who won gold in the 2004 Athens Games and bronze in London four years ago, came out of a two-year retirement to make his bid for selection but could not meet the qualifying mark of 77 metres while finishing 12th at the Japan national championships.
The 41-year-old is also the sports director for the 2020 Tokyo organising committee, Kyodo news reported.
"I'm retiring from top-level competition, but will now concentrate on contributing to the Japanese sporting world," Murofushi told the Kyodo news agency.
Murofushi also finished ninth at his first Olympics in Sydney in 2000 and fifth in Beijing in 2008. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.