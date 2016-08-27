Athletics-Olympic champion Jebet breaks steeplechase world record

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
PARIS Aug 27 Olympic champion Ruth Jebet smashed the world record for the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase by more than six seconds at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday.
The 19-year-old, who was born in Kenya and runs for Bahrain, clocked eight minutes 52.78 seconds, more than nine seconds ahead of Olympic silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya who finished second.
The previous record of 8:58.81 was set by Russian Gulnara Galkina at the Beijing Olympics eight years ago.
Jebet narrowly missed out on the world record when she won Bahrain's first-ever Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro this month. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.