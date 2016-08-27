版本:
Athletics-Olympic champion Jebet breaks steeplechase world record

PARIS Aug 27 Olympic champion Ruth Jebet smashed the world record for the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase by more than six seconds at the Paris Diamond League meeting on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Kenya and runs for Bahrain, clocked eight minutes 52.78 seconds, more than nine seconds ahead of Olympic silver medallist Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya who finished second.

The previous record of 8:58.81 was set by Russian Gulnara Galkina at the Beijing Olympics eight years ago.

Jebet narrowly missed out on the world record when she won Bahrain's first-ever Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro this month. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tony Jimenez)

