Athletics-Rudisha faces tough test at Kenyan Olympic trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
ELDORET, Kenya, June 29 Olympic 800 metres champion David Rudisha is facing a tough test at this week's Kenyan Olympic trials, his former coach said on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old world record holder faded to finish fifth in the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai in May and Rudisha came fourth in Stockholm two weeks ago.
"It won't be easy for him (at the trials). He could be facing a great challenge. As much as people respect him for who he is and his command of running, it won't be easy," Colm O'Connell told Reuters.
Irishman O'Connell, a retired high school teacher who has mentored many world-class athletes, was speaking in Eldoret in the Rift Valley, 350 kilometres north west of the east African nation's capital Nairobi.
"I have not followed him closely for a long time and I don't know whether he has been following our (coaching) programme. He has done very very little training with me this year," O'Connell said.
Rudisha has struggled for form and fitness since breaking the world record to claim the Olympic gold medal in London four years ago but he did win the world title in Beijing last year.
"Although I know he is a very experienced athlete, I am not sure if he is mentally fit. It would be misleading to say I knew his mental or physical strength. He has not been in touch for a long time," O'Connell said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.