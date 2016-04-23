Athletics-Throwing pioneer Yego believes he will win Rio medal

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
NAIROBI, April 23 Julius Yego, the pioneering Kenyan thrower, said on Saturday that he believes he will win the country's first javelin medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this summer.
Yego has become a sporting trailblazer in a country famed for its runners as the first Kenyan athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold in a field event in 2014, a feat he then repeated at an even higher level in last year's world championships.
Yet now the 27-year-old Yego has set his sights on the ultimate prize by becoming Kenya's first Olympic javelin medallist. Only a miracle can stop him, says his coach Joseph Mosonik.
"Everybody thinks I should win a medal, Kenya's first javelin medal in Rio. Even myself, I think I will do it. I have a feeling that I will do it," Yego said at the Kenyan Police Championships on Saturday after winning with a modest throw of 78 metres.
"Rio is three months away and I am looking forward to a good build up. I am well ahead of my schedule, almost 60 percent fit at the moment, and obviously better than this time last year.
"I am waiting for communication from my manager on future competitions although I know I will be in Eugene (for the Diamond League meeting) at the end of May," Yego added.
Yego, who caused a sensation by winning the world title in Beijing last year, is in even better shape this year, according to Mosonik.
"Last year, he threw 74 metres in his first competition. This year he threw 78 metres last week at his first competition in Eldoret and 78 again today," Mosonik told Reuters.
(Editing by Ed Osmond and Ian Chadband)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.