Athletics-Bolt confirms his place at London Anniversary Games

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
LONDON Dec 15 Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt will return to London's Olympic Park to take part in next year's London Anniversary Games, organisers British Athletics confirmed on Tuesday.
World's fastest man, Bolt, will compete in London's world-class Diamond League event on July 22-23, making it his final appearance before the Rio Olympics, the lanky Jamaican said in a statement.
"I know the fans in London are very knowledgeable and passionate and will come out in force and create a great atmosphere," said Bolt.
"I first competed in the London Grand Prix in 2005 when the event was in Crystal Palace and this will be my ninth time to compete in a city I know very well." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday