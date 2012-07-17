Athletics-Impressive Blake lays down marker for Bolt

LUCERNE, Switzerland, July 17 World 100 metres
champion Yohan Blake showed he was in good heart to challenge
compatriot Usain Bolt for Olympic sprint dominance in London by
clocking 9.85 seconds to win at a meeting in Lucerne on Tuesday.
Blake, making his first appearance since beating Olympic 100
and 200 champion Bolt over both distances at the Jamaican trials
in late June and early July, burst clear in the final 30 metres
to win easily on a warm and sunny evening in the Swiss city.
Jamaica's Michael Frater was second in 10.0 with Trinidad &
Tobago's Marc Burns, given the same time, in third place.
Blake shocked training partner and world record holder Bolt
with an emphatic win in the 100m at the Jamaican trials in
Kingston, following up with an even more impressive performance
in the 200.
The 22-year-old won the world 100 title in Daegu, South
Korea, last year, a race notable for the absence of Bolt who was
disqualified for a false-start.
Jamaica appear to have unearthed another sprint sensation in
little-known 21-year-old Jason Young, who clocked the third
fastest 200m of the year by winning in 19.86, smashing his
lifetime best of 20.42 by over half a second.
Only Blake (19.80) and Bolt (19.83) have gone quicker in
2012.
There was disappointment, however, for Jamaica's Olympic
200m champion Veronica Campbell-Brown who suffered a surprise
defeat by American ChaRonda Williams.
Campbell-Brown, 30, who could only finish third in the
Jamaican trials, appeared to have the race in control but faded
into second as a fast-finishing Williams won in a relatively
pedestrian 22.52.
"Not the result I wanted. But I am thankful that I am
healthy and have the opportunity to move forward towards the
Olympics," the 2004 and 2008 Olympic champion tweeted.
American Kellie Wells, who inflicted a first defeat of the
season on world 100 metres hurdles champion and Olympic
favourite Sally Pearson in London on Saturday, failed to follow
up after finishing third behind compatriot Ginnie Crawford.
Wells (12.79) lost momentum after hitting the second hurdle
and could not recover as Crawford won in 12.61, ahead of
Turkey's European champion Nevin Yanit (12.73).
Jamaican Sheri-Ann Brooks (11.12) just pipped Trinidad's
Kelly-Ann Baptiste (11.13), the world bronze medallist, to win
the 100m.
(Writing by Justin Palmer in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)