Athletics-Ethiopia's Bekele wins Great Manchester Run

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON May 22 Ehtiopia's Kenenisa Bekele won the 10km Great Manchester Run on Sunday before expressing his frustration at being overlooked by his country's selectors for the Olympic Games in Rio.
The three-times Olympic champion finished the Manchester race ahead of Kenya's Wilson Kipsang in 28 minutes and eight seconds.
Bekele, who returned from a long period out with injury to finish third in last month's London Marathon, is only a reserve for Ethiopia's marathon team for Brazil and has virtually ruled out trying to make the track team.
After Sunday's race, which he also won in 2014, he expressed his displeasure at being overlooked for the Olympics.
"I'm not happy about that...there is no-one better than me in the marathon in Ethiopia," he said.
The women's race also featured an Ethiopian beating a Kenyan with Tirunesh Dibaba pipping Edna Kiplagat in 31:16.
The men's and women's races were almost mirror images of each other with Bekele and Dibaba proving too strong for their rivals in the final kilometres. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.