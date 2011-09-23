Athletics-Gebrselassie chases fast time rather than win

BERLIN, Sept 23 World marathon record holder Haile Gebrselassie will target a fast time ahead of victory in Sunday's Berlin marathon in order to ensure a place in the Ethiopian team for next year's London Olympics.

At a news conference on Friday, the 38-year-old Ethiopian made it clear that he would rather lose in a quick time than win a fifth Berlin title in a slower tactical race.

"My target is London, London is everybody's dream," Gebrselassie told a news conference on Friday.

"My goal and plan is London. I decided to come back here to run a fast time, the time is most important on Sunday, not the win because I have to qualify for the next Olympics."

Gebrselassie, 38, turned to the marathon after winning four successive world 10,000 metres titles and the 1996 and 2000 Olympic gold medals.

He clocked his world record of two hours three minutes 59 seconds on the flat, fast Berlin course in 2008 after making his marathon debut six years earlier in London.

Last November he shocked the sporting world when he announced his retirement at an emotional news conference after dropping out of his first New York City marathon because of injury.

However, the tributes to the greatest male distance runner ever were still fresh when Gebrselassie rescinded his decision and reaffirmed his determination to crown his career with victory on the streets of London.

On Friday, Gebrselassie emphasised the importance of the marathon to the Ethiopian people since Abebe Bikila padded barefoot to victory in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Bikila retained his title in Tokyo four years later, Mamo Wolde made it three in a row for Ethiopia with gold in the Mexico City Games and Gezahegne Abera won a fourth title at the 2000 Sydney Games.

"The marathon (gold) medal is the most important medal for Ethiopia since Abebe Bikila won in 1960," Gebrselassie said. "The marathon medal is special."

Gebrselassie said there were many fast runners in Ethiopia who would be looking for an Olympic spot.

"That's why I have to run as fast as possible, because if I run 2:05 here somebody will run 2:04," he said. "That's why I will have to run the best time in this event."

Last year, in Gebrselassie's absence, Kenya's Patrick Makau splashed through heavy rain to win the Berlin marathon in 2:05:08, the 11th fastest time in history.

Makau, who will defend his title on Sunday, said he predicted he would need a time between 2:04 and 2:05 to make the Kenya team for London.

"This (London) is one of my main targets," he said.

(Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories