Athletics-Ethiopian Bekele storms to victory in Berlin marathon

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Sept 25 Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele stormed to victory in the Berlin marathon on Sunday, out-sprinting his main rival Wilson Kipsang of Kenya to finish just outside the world record in the second fastest race of all time.
Bekele, a triple Olympic champion and world record holder over 5,000 and 10,000m, withstood a blistering pace set by Kipsang early on and attacked with two kilometres left, crossing the line in a time of two hours, three minutes and four seconds, seven seconds off Dennis Kimetto's world record.
Kenyan Kipsang, a former world record holder who won in Berlin three years ago but like Bekele missed last month's Rio Olympics, could not match the Ethiopian's pace towards the end and finished nine seconds adrift.
Kimetto set the record in Berlin in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.