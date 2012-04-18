Athletics-Ejegayehu Dibaba steps up to marathon for second time

| LONDON, April 18
Ejegayehu Dibaba, the oldest of
three Ethiopian sisters who have all made their mark on the
track, steps up to the marathon for only the second time in
London this Sunday.
Dibaba, 30, has been overshadowed by Tirunesh, a double
Olympic champion in Beijing, while a second sister Genzebe
emerged this year to win the world indoor 1,500 title in
Istanbul.
Last year Ejegayehu clocked two hours 22 minutes nine
seconds while finishing second in the Chicago marathon, the
third fastest debut ever. It was also her first race beyond 10
kms.
On Wednesday Dibaba, whose best track performance was a
silver medal in the 2004 Olympic 10,000 metres final, said the
sisters were friendly rivals. The trio are cousins of twice
Olympic 10,000 metres gold medallist and 2001 London marathon
champion Derartu Tulu
"I hope one day we will all be in a marathon," Dibaba said.
Sunday's race will also serve as a trial for the Kenyan
Olympic team, with five women competing for three places
including defending champion Mary Keitany.
"I will have to work extra hard on Sunday because I know it
will be my last chance to impress the selectors," she said.
Germany's twice champion Irina Mikitenko said the London
race often contained stronger fields than the world or European
championships which made it an ideal test for this year's London
Olympics.
"Just as in a championship, you have to be self-reliant,"
she said. "Something completely unexpected can happen and you
have to radically change your plans during the race. But I like
that kind of challenge."
(Editing by Dave Thompson)