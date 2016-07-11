Athletics-Rodney pulls surprise in Canadian 200m trials

July 10 Brendon Rodney became only the second Canadian to break 20 seconds in the 200 metres as he won Canada's Olympic trials in 19.96 seconds on Sunday.

The 24-year-old eclipsed his personal best of 20.18 seconds as he defeated the better-known Aaron Brown and Andre De Grasse in Edmonton, Canada.

Brown and De Grasse also dipped under the Olympic standard as they both were timed in 20.32 seconds.

"We're just showing the world Canada is back and we're ready to run," Rodney told reporters. "I'm happy for Andre. I'm happy for Aaron. We're coming in shape for Rio, and this is when it counts."

De Grasse holds the Canadian record of 19.92 seconds set at last year's Pan American Games in Toronto.

De Grasse won the 100 metres on Saturday, running 9.99 seconds to defeat Brown. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)