Athletics-De Grasse dips under 10 seconds at Canadian trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 9 Andre De Grasse ran his fastest 100 metres of the year to book his place at the Rio Games while world champions Shawn Barber and Derek Drouin also won their events at the Canadian Olympic trials on Saturday.
De Grasse, co-bronze medallist at the 2015 world championships, clocked 9.99 seconds to defeat Aaron Brown in the meeting at Edmonton, Alberta.
Brown, who earlier this season ran 9.96 seconds in Florida, finished second in 10.07 seconds.
"Canada hasn't had two sub-10 sprinters for a long time, so I think me and him are going to do big things," De Grasse told reporters.
The sprinters will meet again in the 200 metres on Sunday, the concluding day of the trials.
Barber cleared 5.61 metres on his third attempt to win the pole vault.
Drouin topped the Olympic qualifying standard in the high jump by clearing 2.30 metres. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.