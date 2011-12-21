Athletics-Farah chasing possible Olympic distance double

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 21 Hot on the heels of his
gold and silver at the world championships, Britain's Mo Farah
is keen to attempt a distance double at next year's London
Olympics.
Farah won the 5,000 metres world title in Daegu in September
and narrowly missed out on 10,000 gold at the championships when
he was overtaken in the final straight by Ethiopia's Ibrahim
Jeilan.
"There is a still a good chance (I will run both events) but
I just have to stay injury-free, stay focused, keep doing what
I'm doing, keep racing, then my coach and I will decide when we
get close to the Olympics," he told reporters on Wednesday.
"I would like to do both but then who knows (coach) Alberto
(Salazar). Alberto could say just do one and I could do one.
I'll just wait to hear what the coach says."
Since Farah moved his family to Oregon in the U.S. and
teamed up with coach Alberto Salazar he has become one of
Britain's best hopes for Olympic glory.
Under three-times New York marathon winner Salazar, the
28-year-old set a European 10,000 record of 26 minutes 46.57
seconds and finished the season as the fastest man over 5,000.
Farah said he planned to qualify to run in both events in
London and the final decision would be made a few days before
the Olympics commence.
He dismissed the notion that competing in both events at
the July 27-Aug. 12 Games could potentially endanger his medal
hopes.
"It's not a risk. It just depends on how you recover and
when you come off the race," Farah told Reuters. "It's going to
be exciting but I don't know what the coach will say about it.
I'm looking forward to it."
MENTALLY TOUGHER
Farah said the pain of missing out on medals at the 2008
Beijing Games, where he finished sixth in his heat, has made him
physically and mentally tougher ahead of his home Olympics.
"I believe I learned a lot from that," the Somali-born
runner said. "Beijing is something that's opened my eyes.
Obviously, I went out there and didn't do as well as I wanted. I
was very disappointed.
"It's helped me a lot. I've become a world champion and if
we look back before, I wasn't there. I didn't quite have it. But
now, I have what it takes and I'm a lot more confident and
winning a lot more races. Before I went to Beijing, I wasn't
winning any races," he said.
Farah, who moved to Britain when he was eight years old, is
now one of the most recognisable track athletes in the country
thanks in part to his beaming, wide smile.
Yet nothing prepared him for the reaction he received when
he visited Somalia in September with his wife Tania and
six-year-daughter Rhianna.
"It was like Beatle-mania, that's the only way I can
describe it," Tania said. "People were jumping on the cars, we
were bombarded, the whole time we were there we couldn't go out
in public and the word just spread.
"There isn't a great deal of media (in Somalia) but the word
through the villages spread like wildfire and before we knew it
we couldn't leave the hotel we were staying in.
"I felt a little bit unsafe but it wasn't an issue of
security, people were just excited to see him," she added.
Capitalising on the fame that has followed his success on
the track, Farah and Tania have launched the Mo Farah Foundation
to help distribute aid in war-torn Somalia.
"When I became a world champion...I said to myself: 'Give
back something to those kids out there that are starving',"
Farah said.
"My heart is still very close to those people and I just
thought, look we've got to do something."
