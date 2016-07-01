Athletics-Bolt staves off false starts to move into 100m semi-finals

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
KINGSTON, June 30 Usain Bolt negotiated a series of delays and a false start in his own race before easily winning his quarter-final of the 100m in 10.15 seconds at Jamaica's national championships on Friday.
Although sluggish from the blocks, the world record holder separated from the field after 40 metres before cruising across the line with the quarter-finals' joint second fastest time.
The six-time Olympic gold medallist, however, was upset at the amount of time he had to wait before getting to run after a succession of false starts in other races.
"It's just the whole system which bothers me, you know I was out there too long," Bolt told Reuters after warming down.
"They (organisers) just sent everybody out and a whole lot of false starts and I was in the last heat and I kind of got cold so I didn't feel as fluent as I wanted to and that's what I was really annoyed about.
"If I can get through that then I'll be fine."
Nickel Ashmeade, who win the third of the four quarter-finals, was the fastest qualifier in a time of 10.07 seconds. Asafa Powell clocked 10.17, while Yohan Blake and Kemar Bailey-Cole both recorded 10.26.
The semi-finals and final are on Friday.
Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (11.38), Simone Facey (11.31), Elaine Thompson (11.38) and Veronica Campbell-Brown won their heats in the women's 100 to move into the semi-finals.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.