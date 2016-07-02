Athletics-Bolt misses 100 metres final at Jamaican Olympic trials

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
KINGSTON, July 1 World record holder Usain Bolt withdrew from Jamaica's Olympic trials only minutes before the men's 100 metres final on Friday.
His executive manager Nugent Walker confirmed the news, less than 20 minutes before the race.
"He, Bolt, is out of the remainder of the championship on medical exemption," Walker said.
Bolt's withdrawal does not mean he will miss the Olympics, where he is expected to defend his titles in the 100 and 200.
Unlike the United States, where the first three finishers in the trials win Olympic berths, Jamaica's selection policy allows medical exemptions.
Bolt had clocked 10.04 seconds to win the first semi-final after a poor start and was due to square off in the final against Yohan Blake, who clocked 9.95 to win the other semi. (Editing by Andrew Both)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.