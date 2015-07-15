Athletics-Lananna and Price-Smith to coach U.S. teams for Rio

July 15 The University of Oregon's Vin Lananna and four-time Olympian Connie Price-Smith of Southern Illinois University have been named head coaches of U.S. teams for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, USA Track and Field announced on Wednesday.

Lananna, who previously served as head coach of the U.S. 2011 world championship team and on other U.S. team staffs, is the guiding force behind the 2016 IAAF world indoor championships, scheduled for March in Portland, Oregon, and the 2024 IAAF outdoor world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

A coach and administrator for 35 years, Lananna previously coached University of Oregon teams to 11 national collegiate championships and is currently president of TrackTown USA, organisers of the two world championships, and an assistant athletic director at the university.

Price-Smith led U.S. women's teams at the 2011 world championships and 2007 Pan American Games. An assistant coach at the 2008 Olympics, she has served on numerous other U.S. coaching staffs.

Head coach at Southern Illinois for the past 14 years, Price-Smith was a 25-time national champion in the shot put and discus and a member of 34 international teams as a competitor.

The American teams for Rio will be selected during the July 1-10 2016 U.S. Olympics Trials at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

Tracy Sundlun, co-founder of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series and a former Olympic assistant coach, will serve as men's head manager and Marsha Horan, who coaches at the IMG Academy in Florida, will be the women's head manager.

Women's assistant coaches will be Bonnie Edmondson (Trinity College, throws), Robyne Johnson (Boston University, jumps/combined events), Rose Monday (former University of Texas-San Antonio coach, distances) and LaTanya Sheffield (Long Beach State University, sprints/hurdles).

Troy Engle (former Army coach, distances), Curtis Frye (University of South Carolina, sprints/hurdles), Cliff Rovelto (Kansas State University, jumps/combined events) and Mario Sategna (University of Texas, throws) will serve as men's assistants. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)