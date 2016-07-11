Athletics-Olympic double hopes dashed as Felix misses 200m team

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 10 Olympic champion Allyson Felix failed to make the U.S. team in the 200 metres at the American trials on Sunday, ending her dream for a rare 200-400 metres double at Rio Olympics.
The 30-year-old had earlier won the 400 metres at the trials but finished a non-advancing fourth in the 200 metres by one-hundreth of a second. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Andrew Both)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.