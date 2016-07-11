版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 11日 星期一 08:30 BJT

Athletics-Olympic double hopes dashed as Felix misses 200m team

July 10 Olympic champion Allyson Felix failed to make the U.S. team in the 200 metres at the American trials on Sunday, ending her dream for a rare 200-400 metres double at Rio Olympics.

The 30-year-old had earlier won the 400 metres at the trials but finished a non-advancing fourth in the 200 metres by one-hundreth of a second. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Andrew Both)

