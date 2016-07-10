版本:
Athletics-Hurdles record holder Merritt fails to make Olympic team

EUGENE, Oregon, July 9 World record holder and Olympic champion Aries Merritt failed to make the U.S. team for the Rio Games when he finished fourth in the 110 metres hurdles final at the American trials on Saturday.

Merritt, who received a kidney transplant in September, needed to finish in the top three to qualify for Rio. He clocked 13.22 seconds, 1/100th of a second behind third place.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Andrew Both)

