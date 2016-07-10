Athletics-Hurdles record holder Merritt fails to make Olympic team

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
EUGENE, Oregon, July 9 World record holder and Olympic champion Aries Merritt failed to make the U.S. team for the Rio Games when he finished fourth in the 110 metres hurdles final at the American trials on Saturday.
Merritt, who received a kidney transplant in September, needed to finish in the top three to qualify for Rio. He clocked 13.22 seconds, 1/100th of a second behind third place.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday
Jan 14 Lindsey Vonn, the four times World Cup overall champion, had her race return held up by bad weather at the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt on Saturday with training cancelled and a downhill postponed to Sunday.