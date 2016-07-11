版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 05:00 BJT

Athletics-U.S. team for the Rio Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon, July 11 U.S. athletics team for the Aug. 5-21 Rio Olympics as announced on Monday by USA Track and Field following July 1-10 Olympic trials: MEN 100 metres - Justin Gatlin, Trayvon Bromell, Marvin Bracy. 200 metres - Justin Gatlin, LaShawn Merritt, Ameer Webb. 400 metres - LaShawn Merritt, Gil Roberts, David Verburg. 800 metres - Clayton Murphy, Boris Berian, Charles Jock. 1,500 metres - Matthew Centrowitz, Robby Andrews, Ben Blankenship. 3,000 metres steeplechase - Evan Jager, Hillary Bor, Donn Cabral. 5,000 metres - Bernard Lagat, Hassan Mead, Paul Chelimo. 10,000 metres - Galen Rupp, Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir Marathon - Galen Rupp, Meb Keflezighi, Jared Ward. 110 metres hurdles - Devon Allen, Ronnie Ash, Jeff Porter. 400 metres hurdles - Kerron Clement, Byron Robinson, Michael Tinsley. 20 km walk - No qualifiers 50 km walk - John Nunn. High jump - Erik Kynard, Brad Adkins, Ricky Robertson, Pole vault - Sam Kendricks, Cale Simmons, Logan Cunningham. Long jump - Jeff Henderson, Jarrion Lawson, Marquis Dendy. Triple jump - Will Claye, Christian Taylor, Chris Benard. Shot put - Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Darrell Hill. Discus - Mason Finley, Tavis Bailey, Andrew Evans. Hammer throw - No qualifiers Javelin - Cyrus Hostetler, Sam Crouser, Sean Furey. Decathlon - Ashton Eaton, Jeremy Taiwo, Zach Ziemek. 4x100 metres relay pool - Gatlin, Bromell, Bracy, Mike Rodgers, Tyson Gay, Christian Coleman. 4x400 metres relay pool - Merritt, Roberts, Verburg, Arman Hall, Tony McQuay, Kyle Clemons. WOMEN 100 metres - English Gardner, Tianna Bartoletta, Tori Bowie. 200 metres - Tori Bowie, Deajah Stevens, Jenna Prandini. 400 metres - Allyson Felix, Phyllis Francis, Natasha Hastings. 800 metres - Kate Grace, Ajee Wilson, Chrishuna Williams. 1,500 metres -Jenny Simpson, Shannon Rowbury, Brenda Martinez. 3,000 metres steeplechase - Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Colleen Quigley. 5,000 metres - Shelby Houlihan, Kim Conley, Abbey D'Agostino. 10,000 metres - Molly Huddle, Emily Infield, Marielle Hall. Marathon- Amy Cragg, Desiree Linden, Shalane Flanagan. 100 metres hurdles - Brianna Rollins, Kristi Castlin, Nia Ali. 400 metres hurdles - Dalilah Muhammad, Ashley Spencer, Sydney McLaughlin. 20 km walk - Maria Michta-Coffey, Miranda Melville. High jump - Chaunte Lowe, Vashti Cunningham, Inika McPherson. Pole vault - Jenn Shur, Sandi Morris, Lexi Weeks. Long jump - Brittney Reese, Tianna Bartoletta, Janay DeLoach. Triple jump - Keturah Orji, Christina Epps, Andrea Geubelle. Shot put - Michelle Carter, Raven Saunders, Felisha Johnson. Discus - Whitney Ashley, Shelbi Vaughan, Kelsey Card. Hammer throw - Amber Campbell, Gwen Berry, DeAnna Price. Javelin - Maggie Malone, Kara Winger, Brittany Borman. Heptathlon - Barbara Nwaba, Heather Miller-Koch, Kendell Williams. 4x100 metres relay pool - Gardner, Bartoletta, Bowie, Morolake Akinosun, Jenna Prandini, Ariana Washington. 4x400 metres relay pool - Felix, Francis, Hastings, Taylor Ellis-Watson, Francena McCorory, Courtney Okolo.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; Editing by Andrew Both)

