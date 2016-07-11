Athletics-Provisional US team for the Rio Olympics

EUGENE, Oregon, July 10 Provisional U.S. athletics team for the Aug. 5-21 Rio Olympics based on performances at the American trials that ended on Sunday at the University of Oregon: MEN 100 metres - Justin Gatlin, Trayvon Bromell, Marvin Bracy. 200 metres - Justin Gatlin, LaShawn Merritt, Ameer Webb. 400 metres - LaShawn Merritt, Gil Roberts, David Verburg. 800 metres - Clayton Murphy, Boris Berian, Charles Jock. 1,500 metres - Matthew Centrowitz, Robby Andrews, Ben Blankenship. 3,000 metres steeplechase - Evan Jager, Hillary Bor, Donn Cabral. 5,000 metres - Bernard Lagat, Hassan Mead, Paul Chelimo. 10,000 metres - Galen Rupp, Shadrack Kipchirchir, Leonard Korir Marathon - Galen Rupp, Meb Keflezighi, Jared Ward. 110 metres hurdles - Devon Allen, Ronnie Ash, Jeff Porter. 400 metres hurdles - Kerron Clement, Byron Robinson, Michael Tinsley. 20 km walk - No qualifiers 50 km walk - John Nunn. High jump - Erik Kynard, Brad Adkins, Ricky Robertson, Pole vault - Sam Kendricks, Cale Simmons, Logan Cunningham. Long jump - Jeff Henderson, Jarrion Lawson, Marquis Dendy. Triple jump - Will Claye, Christian Taylor, Chris Benard. Shot put - Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Darrell Hill. Discus - Mason Finley, Tavis Bailey, Andrew Evans. Hammer throw - No qualifiers Javelin - Cyrus Hostetler, Sam Crouser, Sean Furey. Decathlon - Ashton Eaton, Jeremy Taiwo, Zach Ziemek. WOMEN 100 metres - English Gardner, Tianna Bartoletta, Tori Bowie. 200 metres - Tori Bowie, Deajah Stevens, Jenna Prandini. 400 metres - Allyson Felix, Phyllis Francis, Natasha Hastings. 800 metres - Kate Grace, Ajee Wilson, Chrishuna Williams. 1,500 metres -Jenny Simpson, Shannon Rowbury, Brenda Martinez. 3,000 metres steeplechase - Emma Coburn, Courtney Frerichs, Colleen Quigley. 5,000 metres - Molly Huddle, Shelby Houlihan, Kim Conley. 10,000 metres - Molly Huddle, Emily Infield, Marielle Hall. Marathon- Amy Cragg, Desiree Linden, Shalane Flanagan. 100 metres hurdles - Brianna Rollins, Kristi Castlin, Nia Ali. 400 metres hurdles - Dalilah Muhammad, Ashley Spencer. Sydney McLaughlin. 20 km walk - Maria Michta-Coffey, Miranda Melville. High jump - Chaunte Lowe, Vashti Cunningham, Inika McPherson. Pole vault - Jenn Shur, Sandi Morris, Alexis Weeks. Long jump - Brittney Reese, Tianna Bartoletta, Janay DeLoach. Triple jump - Keturah Orji, Christina Epps, Andrea Geubelle. Shot put - Michelle Carter, Raven Saunders, Felish Johnson. Discus - Whitney Ashley, Shelbi Vaughan, Kelsey Card. Hammer throw - Amber Campbell, Gwen Berry, DeAnna Price. Javelin - Maggie Malone, Kara Winger, Brittany Borman. Heptathlon - Barbara Nwaba, Heather Miller-Koch, Kendell Williams. (Compiled by Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon)