Athletics-Powell races indoors again as part of Olympic plan

LONDON Dec 13 Jamaican Asafa Powell, the
former world 100 metres record holder, will race indoors for the
first time in eight years as part of his preparations for next
year's London Olympics, he said on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old's programme will include a grand prix
meeting on Feb. 18 in Birmingham, the English city where the
Jamaican team will be based in the lead-up to the Olympics in
July and August.
Powell last raced on the indoor circuit in 2004 and said in
a statement on Tuesday: "My coach and I have been speaking about
the ideal preparation for next year's Olympics and we think
doing an indoor season is the best move for me.
"I love competing indoors and to get the opportunity to race
in Birmingham is really exciting.
"The calibre of athletes there has always been strong and if
I'm going to be challenging for medals, I need to be racing
against the best opposition all the way up until the Olympics.
It's not long now until the Games so every minute counts."
Powell, who has clocked more sub-10-second performances over
100m than any other athlete, is targetting the world indoor
championships in Istanbul in March.
He raced a 9.91-second 100m in Birmingham last July before
pulling out of the Daegu world championships because of injury.
He held the world record from 2005-08 and faces stiff
opposition from countrymen Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake as well as
Tyson Gay of the United States when he bids for his first
individual Olympic gold next year.
