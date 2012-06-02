UPDATE 2-Athletics-Wind blows Liu's world record hopes

* Chinese hurdler continues impressive year
* Farah runs year's fastest 5,000 metres
* Felix romps in women's 200 metres
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 2 Liu Xiang sent an ominous
warning to his main London Olympic rival when a wind gust denied
him a share of the 110 metres hurdles world record at the
Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting on Saturday.
The 2004 Athens Olympic gold medallist stormed home in 12.87
seconds in an eye-popping run that matched Cuban Dayron Robles'
mark, set in 2008.
But his performance did not count as a joint record because
he was assisted by winds measuring 2.4 metres per second, just
above the allowable limit of 2.0.
Robles had been scheduled to run in the same race, but
missed the meeting because of visa problems, and Liu said he was
not getting carried away with his time.
"Of course I am happy but it is just a race for me. I need
to look forward," Liu said.
"I think my start was good, but I think I made some mistakes
from the third to the sixth hurdles. Maybe the wind pushed me so
much."
The time came hot on the heels of his season-leading run of
12.97 in May, his fastest non winded assisted performance in
five years as he continues his comeback from a heart-breaking
2008 leg injury that caused him to withdraw from the Beijing
Olympics.
Liu's fastest official time remains 12.88, set in 2006, and
which stood as the world record for two years.
U.S. world indoor champion Aries Merritt finished second on
Saturday in 12.96 with world outdoor champion Jason Richardson
third in 13.11.
FARAH IMPRESSES
British world champion Mo Farah also impressed, winning the
men's 5,000m in 12 minutes 56.98 seconds, the fastest time in
the world this year.
Ethiopian world record holder Kenenisa Bekele, still
rounding into shape from a calf injury, was fourth in a season
best 13:01.48.
Six other 2012 best performances were set at the meeting,
conducted at the same site for the U.S. Olympic trials, starting
in three weeks.
They included Kenyan Olympic 1,500 metres gold medallist
Asbel Kiprop clocking 3:49.40 to win the mile, U.S. shot putter
Reese Hoffa winning in 21.81m and former American world 400m
champion Sanya Richards-Ross racing 49.39.
Former world champion Allyson Felix destroyed a solid 200m
field, sprinting home in 22.23 seconds, while Wallace Spearmon
claimed the men's race in 20.27.
Earlier, Olympic 400m gold medallist LaShawn Merritt and
2004 Athens 100m Justin Gatlin both sped to victory.
Merritt ran down world champion Kirani James to win the 400
in 44.91 seconds.
James had run under protest after false starting. The
protest was later dismissed, allowing Chris Brown of the Bahamas
to be promoted as runner up in 45.24.
South African double amputee Oscar Pistorius, who is still
seeking to qualify for the Olympics, finished last of the eight
starters in 46.86.
Gatlin, undefeated this season, took the 100 dash in 9.90
seconds after a sluggish start, with Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade
second in 9.93.
The times were well off the season-leading 9.76 Jamaican
world record holder Usain Bolt set in Rome on Thursday.
Olympic bronze medallist Walter Dix was fourth in 10.04.
(Editing by Julian Linden)