Athletics-Liu's hurdles time never surpassed, wind or no wind

EUGENE, Oregon, June 2 No one has ever run the
110 metres hurdles faster than China's Liu Xiang did on
Saturday, wind or no wind, but the former world record holder
was not ready to proclaim himself the king of the event again.
He thrust his arms in celebration after running 12.87
seconds, a performance that would have equalled Cuban Dayron
Robles' world record but for a 2.4 metres per second win in
Eugene - just 0.4 mps over the allowable for record purposes.
Perhaps aware of how the stunning performance will increase
expectations in China, Liu tried to downplay its implications no
matter how reporters at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League
meeting phrased their questions.
Did he think he could now break the record?
"No, I never think about that," he said.
Did he now consider himself the favourite for the Olympic
gold medal in London?
"I am already the (2004) Olympic champion in Athens," he
said through a translator. "So I never think about that. It is
just a race for me."
But no ordinary race.
Only Robles with his 2008 world record and U.S. double
Olympic champion Roger Kingdom have matched the time.
Kingdom's 1989 run, like Liu's, was wind-assisted.
"You never think about what time you can run," said Liu.
But the performance obviously sent shockwaves around the
hurdles world, especially to Cuba and Robles, who had been
scheduled to come to Eugene but pulled out when his visa was
delayed.
The Cuban's next race, slated to be in New York on June 9 in
the Beijing Olympic champion's first U.S. visit, will no doubt
be closely watched.
For Liu, he can only hope to avoid injuries like the
heartbreaking Achilles problem that forced him to drop out of
the heats in Beijing four years ago and later required surgery.
He showed he had regained his fitness last month when he
clocked 12.97, the yearly leader and his fastest time in five
years, in his hometown of Shanghai.
A change in his approach to the first hurdle has helped
tremendously as well.
"The most surprising thing for me (this year) is the change
for the start, from eight to seven steps," said Liu, whose best
non-wind assisted time is 12.88, the world record for two years
before Robles broke it.
And even in his joy on Saturday, Liu found room for
improvement.
"I think my start was good," he said, "but I think I made
some mistakes from the third to the sixth hurdles.
"Maybe the wind pushed me," Liu said.
