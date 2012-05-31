Athletics-Robles may miss hurdles showdown after visa delay

| HAVANA
HAVANA May 30 Olympic champion Dayron Robles is
likely to miss a highly anticipated high hurdles showdown this
weekend because of a delay in obtaining a U.S. visa, the Cuban's
coach told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon, would have
been the first race of the 25-year-old's career in the United
States and was expected to be a preview of the 110 metres
hurdles final at the London Olympics.
The delay in obtaining a visa for Robles and his Cuban team
mates, however, was likely to scupper world record holder's
participation, his coach said.
"It is unlikely that we can compete in Eugene," Santiago
Antunez said in an interview.
"Everything is delayed and then he would have to race the
top eight (hurdlers) in the world."
Robles had hoped to fly to Oregon on Wednesday so he could
be well rested for Saturday's clash but the visas, while
approved, will not be ready for collection until Thursday,
Antunez said.
That made Antunez cautious about sending Robles out at less
than full strength against a field that would include the three
fastest high hurdlers of all time.
Resurgent 2004 Olympic champion Liu Xiang, who posted the
best time of the year in 12.97 seconds earlier this month, and
U.S. record holder David Oliver are also set to line up for the
race.
World champion Jason Richardson, who was handed the gold in
Daegu last year after Robles was disqualified for impeding Liu
in the final, and indoor world champion Aries Merritt, both
Americans, will also run.
"This competition is an Olympic final," Antunez said.
Prefontaine Classic organiser Tom Jordan said he had heard
nothing official from the Cubans.
"Until I do, I cannot comment," he said.
Robles also wants to compete in the New York Grand Prix on
June 9.
(Writing by Gene Cherry in Eugene, editing by Nick Mulvenney)