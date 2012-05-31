Athletics-Robles pulls out of Oregon hurdles showdown

HAVANA May 31 Cuba's Olympic high hurdles
champion Dayron Robles has cancelled his participation in
Saturday's Prefontaine Classic because of a delayed visa, but
will compete in New York on June 9, athletics officials said on
Thursday.
World record holder Robles had been scheduled to face
China's Liu Xiang and American David Oliver in Eugene, Oregon in
a showdown of the three fastest 110 metres hurdlers of all-time.
When Robles did not receive his visa until Thursday, however,
his coach decided that did not give him enough time to fly, rest
and be prepared to take on a field also including world outdoor
and indoor champions, Americans Jason Richardson and Aries
Merritt.
"It is very disappointing," meeting organiser Tom Jordan
said. "We hope to have him and other Cuban athletes here in the
future."
Cuban officials confirmed Robles would still compete in the
New York Grand Prix, his first ever race in the United States.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana and Gene Cherry in
Eugene, Oregon. Editing by Nick Mulvenney)