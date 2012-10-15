版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 10月 15日 星期一 18:56 BJT

Athletics-Injury-prone Radcliffe loses lottery funding

LONDON Oct 15 Paula Radcliffe has had her funding cut by UK Athletics after she missed the London Olympics and last year's World Championships because of injury.

The 38-year-old marathon world record holder was removed from the board's National Lottery-funded World Class Performance Programme which has been redefined from backing athletes with top-eight potential to those who are top-three contenders.

As well as providing financial support, the programme offers access to coaches, facilities, medical staff and training camps.

A former world marathon champion, Radcliffe has won three London Marathons, three New York Marathon and taken part in four Olympics but never won a medal. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐