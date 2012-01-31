Athletics-Kenya's Rudisha to kick off Olympic year Down Under

SYDNEY Jan 31 David Rudisha, Kenya's 800 metres
world champion and world record holder, will kick off his 2012
season in two meetings in Sydney and Melbourne over the next
month, Athletics Australia said on Tuesday.
After claiming the world title with an impressive display of
front-running in South Korea last August, the 23-year-old will
be a strong favourite to claim his first Olympic gold in London
on Aug. 9.
Rudisha, who will run the 400 metres at the Sydney Track
Classic on Feb. 18 and step up to the two-lap race in Melbourne
on March 2-3, said he was looking forward to commencing his
season Down Under, as he has for the last two years.
"The people are friendly, the meets are good and it works as
a very good start to my year," he said in a news release.
"This year we of course have the Olympic Games and that is
the big focus for all athletes but I want to run well throughout
the year."
Rudisha, who set his 800m world record time of one minute
41.01 seconds in Italy in 2010, said running the 400m in Sydney
could lead to a bid to run in the relay in London.
"My personal best in the 400m is still from when I ran in
Sydney two years ago, so I'm hoping that I can maybe lower that
time," he added.
"People have asked me if I will run on our 4x400 relay team,
at the moment all I can say is that anything is possible but the
focus for me is the 800. Having won the world championships I of
course want to add that Olympic title."
