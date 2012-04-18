Athletics-Rudisha to make U.S. debut at New York meeting in June

April 18 Kenyan 800 metres world record holder David Rudisha will make his U.S. debut at the June 9 New York Grand Prix Diamond League meeting, organisers said on Wednesday.

The race will be one of three before the Olympics for the twice Athlete of the Year and 2011 world champion who will be aiming for his first Olympic gold medal in London. He also will compete in the Doha Diamond League meeting and at Ostrava in May.

"I've run in many great cities and countries and to finally come to New York is exciting for me," Rudisha, 23, said in a statement.

He will be the first 800 metres world record holder to run in the United States since Sebastian Coe, chairman of the organising committee for the London Games, competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, organisers said. Coe won gold in the 1,500 metres and silver in the 800 in the California city.

The meeting also will feature 100 metres world champions Yohan Blake of Jamaica and Carmelita Jeter of the United States.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)