UPDATE 1-Athletics-Top female Russian trio banned for doping

MOSCOW, July 3 Three leading female Russian
athletes, including European marathon champion Nailya
Yulamanova, have been banned for two years for doping.
Svetlana Klyuka, second in the 800 metres at the 2006
European championships, and 2011 European 800 indoor winner
Yevgenia Zinurova, were also suspended for "abnormal indexes in
their biometric passports", the country's athletics federation
said on its website (www.rusathletics.com) on Tuesday.
Yulamanova finished second in the marathon at the 2010
European championships in Barcelona but was upgraded to the gold
medal after the winner, Lithuania's Zivile Balciunaite, was
disqualified and banned for using steroids.
The suspensions involving 31-year-old Yulamanova and Klyuka,
33, have been backdated to February. The ban for Zinurova, 29,
began in September.
As all three are ineligible to compete at this week's
Russian championships, they will not race at the London Olympics
that start on July 27.
"This is the first time athletes have been suspended in
Russia because of abnormality of their biometric passports,"
athletics chief Valentin Balakhnichyov told local media.
"We know such practice has been widely used in cycling but
unfortunately it's now been the case with our athletes as well.
It's a huge loss for our team but their guilt has been proven
beyond doubt."
