Athletics-Isninbayeva to stand for Russian athletics presidency

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW, Sept 28 Twice Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva will stand in the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) presidential election this year, she said on Wednesday.
The ARAF announced last week that the election would take place on Dec. 9.
"I took this decision of responsibility myself to head the All-Russian Athletics Federation and return its membership of the International federation (IAAF)," the 34-year-old said while addressing the Federation Council, which is the upper house of the Russian parliament.
Isinbayeva was one of 67 Russian athletes ruled out of this year's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro by the IAAF after a World Anti-Doping Agency report uncovered systematic state-sponsored doping within the country.
Russian athletes were banned in November from competing in international competitions and if Isinbayeva is elected her main task will be to try to lift the suspension.
Russian media reported that she was the front-runner to get the job. Dmitry Shlyakhtin has been ARAF president since January.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.