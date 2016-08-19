ATHLETICS-First Soviet Olympic champion Ponomareva passes away

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
MOSCOW Aug 19 The first Olympic champion in the history of the Soviet Union, the discus thrower Nina Ponomareva, has died at the age 87, the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) announced on its website www.rusathletics.com on Friday.
At the country's debut Olympics in Helsinki in 1952, she won with an Olympic record of 51.42.
Ponomareva also won a bronze at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne and a gold four years later in Rome.
After finishing her competitive career, she began coaching Soviet athletes. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Jan Harvey)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.