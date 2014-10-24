UPDATE 1-Athletics-Ex-world champion Mulaudzi killed in car crash

(Adds quotes, details)

CAPE TOWN Oct 24 Former 800 metres world champion and Olympic silver medallist Mbulaeni Mulaudzi, 34, has been killed in a car accident in his native South Africa, his manager said on Friday.

"Mr Mulaudzi was surely one of the most decorated track athletes that South Africa has ever seen and unfortunately never had the recognition from the federation for all his achievements so it is indeed a sad day," Peet van Zyl told the ewn.co.za website.

No details of the crash were immediately available. Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula also tweeted news of the athlete's death and said more information would be made available once he had spoken to the former world champion's family.

Mulaudzi, who carried the South African flag in the opening ceremony at the Athens Olympics in 2004, won his silver medal at the same Games having picked up a Commonwealth gold in Manchester two years earlier.

He won the 2009 world championship title in Berlin after suffering the disappointment of a semi-final exit in the Beijing Olympics a year earlier.

Mulaudzi retired from athletics in 2013.

Ian Harries, his coach between 2000-05, told the national Mail & Guardian newspaper last year: "Though not the South African record holder for his event, he is regarded by many as our greatest 800 metres runner.

"He was very competitive, aggressive and a very tactically aware runner who thrived best over a fast race. He had incredible speed-strength endurance.

"Despite his somewhat shy exterior and being wary of too much media exposure I, personally, think of him as a true legend of the event," added Harries. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Tony Jimenez)