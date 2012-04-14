UPDATE 1-Athletics-Semenya yet to reach Olympic qualifying mark

(Adds quotes) PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, April 14 Former women's 800 metres world champion Caster Semenya has still not secured a place in South Africa's Olympic team despite victory at the national championships on Saturday.

Semenya won the 800 final in a time of two minutes 02.68 seconds, well short of the Olympic A qualification mark of 1:59.90 needed to compete in the London Games later this year.

She has until June 30 to achieve the qualifying standard.

"It was okay for me today because I retained my title. That was most important,: Semenya told reporters.

"But we have reason to be disappointed because we were hoping to qualify. But the time will come, I just need to be patient.

"I'm left with two races before I go to Europe. Hopefully next week I will try to push harder to qualify. I don't feel pressure. I just have to do my thing," the 21-year-old added

"I know what I'm capable of. I don't need to stress. I know I can do it."

Semenya made her mark on athletics when she clinched the 800 world gold in Berlin in August 2009 before an enforced break of almost a year following controversial gender tests.

She lost her title last year, finishing second at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea.

Semenya, running just her second two-lap race under the tutelage of Sydney Olympic champion Maria Mutola, led from the front in hot and breezy conditions.

She finished comfortably ahead of the second-placed athlete Mandie Brandt, who ran 2:04.36.

Semenya did manage to improve on her season's best time of 2:03.60 but she was well short of her personal best of 1:55.45. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Martyn Herman and Alison Wildey)