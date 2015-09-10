Athletics-Sprint queen Schippers may take on long jump

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BRUSSELS, Sept 10 Dutch sprint queen Dafne Schippers, who won the 200 metres gold medal and the 100 silver at last month's world championships in Beijing, is contemplating taking on the long jump next season.
Schippers believes she can leap seven metres, a feat that would put her among the top six performances of 2015.
"I want to do something else other than just sprint," the former heptathlete told a news conference on the eve of Friday's Diamond League meeting in Brussels.
However, Schippers said she would focus on the 100, 200 and 4 x 400 relay at the Rio Olympics next year.
The long jump is nothing new to the world sprint champion because she holds the Dutch record of 6.78 metres from her heptathlon days.
"I train for the long jump every two weeks," said Schippers. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday