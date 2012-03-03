Athletics-Semenya plans few races before Olympics

March 3 Former world 800 metres champion Caster
Semenya plans to take a "less is more" approach in her build-up
to the London Olympics, the South African said on Saturday.
"I will be looking for a fast time at the SA champs (South
Africa's national championships in Port Elizabeth in April) and
will then run maybe three or four races before the Olympics,"
Semenya told reporters in Bellville, Cape Town.
The 21-year-old, now coached by Maria Mutola, was speaking
after making a low-key return to the track, winning her 400
metres race in 53.62 seconds at the inter-provincial meeting.
"I'm on track," Semenya said. "Today was a good race, I am
very happy with where I am and think I could have gone faster if
I needed to."
Semenya, who won gold at the 2009 world championships in
Berlin and silver at the 2011 edition in Daegu, South Korea,
joined forces with Mozambique's Mutola, herself an Olympic and
world champion over 800 metres, in October.
"Maria is really good for me," Semenya said. "She has not
changed much in my program, but is really working more on my
race tactics and some technique work."
