Athletics-Liu raises expectations with best time in five years

SHANGHAI May 19 Liu Xiang gave his home town a
timely reminder of what a fine high hurdler he can be with his
fastest race in five years at the Shanghai Diamond League
meeting on Saturday. He might live to regret it.
In a flawless 110 metres, the 28-year-old Chinese soared
over the hurdles and scampered across the line to beat a quality
field in 12.97 seconds - his best time since he ran 12.95 to win
world championship gold in August 2007.
Five years of injury-filled anguish have followed that
triumph in Osaka and in that time Liu has relinquished the world
title, world record and most dramatically the Olympic title when
he limped out of the heats in Beijing in 2008.
Liu's race on Saturday was all the more impressive given the
wet and windy conditions and his delight was clear as he
cavorted around the track shirtless, accepting the wild applause
of 40,000 of his fellow Shanghainese.
"I've always been confident, to run under 13 seconds is a
great result and I'm very excited," he told reporters.
"I made no mistakes, the execution went very well from the
start to the finish. It was very good.
"Tonight my execution was very, very good. I hope I can keep
my form and pay attention to the details so I can perform well
in future races."
Such a performance on home soil will, of course, ratchet up
the expectation on him to regain the Olympic title in London
later this year and at the news conference he was immediately
faced with questions about whether he could break the world
record.
Liu has been forced to become accustomed to such
expectations since he became China's first male Olympic champion
on the track at the 2004 Olympics.
"After I came back from Athens I started to get used to the
pressure, there has always been pressure, I don't care about
pressure," he said.
"I just want to devote myself to hurdling and I try to enjoy
it. Hurdling is part of my life. Everyone faces pressure, the
trick is to control it."
At his best, Liu is a supreme technician but he has long had
to accept that the foot injury that ruled him out of his home
Olympics four years ago will always hamper him.
BLOWN AWAY
He showed only glimpses of his pre-2008 form last year but
would probably have won gold at the world championships had
Olympic champion Dayron Robles not made contact with him over
the last two hurdles.
The beneficiary that night in Daegu was Jason Richardson and
the world champion finished third on Saturday behind Liu and
David Oliver but in front of another compatriot in Aries Merritt
- a rising hurdles talent.
Liu will be boosted by beating the trio of top class
American hurdlers ahead of his meeting with Robles in Eugene,
Oregon early next month.
Liu said his relationship with the Cuban, who holds the
world record of 12.87 seconds, had, if anything, become stronger
since Daegu but he views him as one of many challengers.
"I saw on the internet that he has decided to go to Eugene
and I'm really looking forward to racing him there," he said.
"I believe each top hurdler is competitive, he is just one
of them. I don't have any particular strategy for any one
rival."
On Friday, Liu had tried to dampen the expectations of his
compatriots by saying that just making it to a third Olympics
was an achievement in itself.
His long-time coach and mentor Sun Haiping also appealed for
perspective when he spoke to reporters before the meeting.
"It is very difficult because of his age, his speed of
recovery, and his old injuries," he said. "We can't train like
he was 20 years old.
"We train less intensively than before because of the
reality. His competitors are strong. We have our difficulties
and people are expecting so much of us. We will do our best."
Any good such comments might have had in reducing
expectation will have been blown away by the sight of Liu in
full flight on Saturday.
Oliver described Liu as "a helluva athlete" and neither he
nor Richardson were surprised by his performance.
Richardson, who might yet fail to make the U.S. team for
London because of the strength in depth the country has in the
event, was also mightily impressed by the passion of the crowd.
"What was surprising was to see an entire country get behind
one athlete," he said. "I tip my hat to the Chinese and I wish
we had a bit more of that in America."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)