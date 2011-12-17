Athletics-Tamgho's Olympics participation at risk after clash

PARIS Dec 17 France's world indoor triple jump champion Teddy Tamgho could miss next year's London Olympic Games after being involved in a clash with another athlete at a training camp, the French athletics federation said on Saturday.

Tamgho, who holds the indoor world record of 17.92 metres, will appear before the federation's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

"There was an altercation (with another athlete) at the Boulouris (southern France) training camp last October," a spokesman for the French federation said.

"He will explain the situation. If he is found guilty, he could face a warning or even missing out on the Olympics because of a lengthy ban."

The 22-year-old, who now trains in Gainesville, Florida, with former Olympic long jump champion Ivan Pedroso, broke his ankle in July and was ruled out of the world championships in Daegu, South Korea.

