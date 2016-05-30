Athletics-Britain's Johnson-Thompson clinches Olympic place

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
May 30 Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is relieved after booking her place at the Rio Games in August and says she is setting her sights on a first Olympic heptathlon gold medal.
The 23-year-old accumulated the 6,200 points needed for Olympic qualification at the Hypo-Meeting in Goetzis on Sunday to join compatriot Jessica Ennis-Hill in the Rio lineup.
The Austrian event, won by Canada's Brianne Theisen-Eaton, was Johnson-Thompson's first major outing since a knee operation in October.
"The feeling is one of relief more than anything else," she told British media. "I've got a lot to work on between now and then but this is my first time back after surgery and I know exactly what I need to work on.
"My goal is definitely a gold medal in Rio. I'm always a glass half-full person."
Johnson-Thompson, who finished sixth at Goetzis with 6,304 points, recorded three personal bests. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday