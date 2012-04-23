Athletics-USATF names marketing specialist Siegel as CEO

| April 23
April 23 USA Track & Field (USATF) has named
marketing specialist Max Siegel, a former board member with
extensive ties to sports and entertainment, as its new chief
executive on Monday.
His selection comes at a crucial time for the organization
as it prepares for the July 27-Aug. 12 London Olympics.
The 47-year-old founder of Indianapolis-based Max Siegel Inc
succeeds interim CEO Mike McNees, who had filled that role since
the firing of embattled chief executive Doug Logan in 2010.
"Countless members of the track & field community had
suggested that we consider Max for the position, citing his
success as an executive, his rolodex and his ability to bring
people together to get things done," Stephanie Hightower,
USATF's president and chair, said in a statement.
Siegel received a two-year contract and will begin work on
May 1.
"This sport has it all: charismatic stars, great stories,
unmatched diversity, grassroots participation in the tens of
millions, a multi-billion-dollar sporting-goods industry, and a
passionate base," said Siegel.
"Connecting those dots is what the board, our staff and
volunteers will work together to achieve."
USATF's first black CEO, Siegel and his firm have been under
contract to USA Track & Field since October to revamp its
marketing, sponsorship and broadcasting. He served on the USATF
board from February 2009 until resigning in September 2011.
While some in the Olympic community raised concerns about
that hiring being a conflict of interest, U.S. Olympic Committee
CEO Scott Blackmun said Siegel would have his organization's
full support in his new role.
"Having a CEO in place will add a measure of stability as we
complete our preparations for London," said Blackmun. "Max will
have our full support and we look forward to working with USATF
as they continue to refine their governance model and find ways
to enhance the effectiveness of the organization."
Siegel's background includes the presidency of global
operations for motor racing's Dale Earnhardt Inc, one of
NASCAR's leading franchises, and as a music company executive
where he helped oversee the careers of such stars Britney
Spears, Justin Timberlake and Usher.
Hall of Famers Tony Gywnn (baseball) and the late Reggie
White (American football) have been among his sports clients.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by
Frank Pingue)