Athletics-Head start for Radcliffe in Vienna race

LONDON, April 13 Britain's Paula Radcliffe will
be given a head start of seven minutes and 52 seconds when she
takes on Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie in a unique half marathon
chase race in Vienna on Sunday.
Marathon world record holder Radcliffe's advantage is the
difference between the two athletes' personal bests over the
distance, organisers said on Friday.
Radcliffe, 38, has a recognised best of 66 minutes 47
seconds, although she has recorded faster on a downhill course,
while Gebrselassie's mark is 58.55, which was a world record
when he set it in 2006.
"It will be unique, but in the end it is a competition. I am
a bit worried though, because I have no information about
Paula's shape," said twice Olympic 10,000 metres champion
Gebrselassie.
The event, run as part of the Vienna City Marathon, will be
Radcliffe's first race of 2012. She has already been selected
for the marathon at the London Olympics after beating the
qualifying time when finishing third in Berlin last year.
"I had a difficult past two weeks because of a bronchitis.
There were times when I thought I would not be able to come to
Vienna... Because of this I am not sure what I can run on
Sunday," she said.
"I hope to be able to produce a good solid run and I would
be happy with a time of sub 70 minutes. I hope it does not come
to a sprint in the final 100 metres - in this case I know on who
my money would be," Radcliffe added.
