Athletics-Hooker, Pearson, Watt lead Aussie team for Daegu

SYDNEY Aug 2 Defending champions Steve Hooker and Dani Samuels as well as in-form Sally Pearson and Mitchell Watt head a 47-strong Australia party for this year's world athletics championships in Daegu, South Korea.

Pole vaulter Hooker, who is also the Olympic champion, will captain the team as he bids to defend the title he won two years ago in Berlin, where Samuels also claimed the women's discus gold medal.

Olympic silver medallist Pearson has been in dazzling form in the Diamond League this season with three 100 metres hurdles victories and the world's best time of 12.48 seconds.

Long jumper Mitchell Watt, a bronze medallist in Berlin, has also been in fine form with the three best jumps of the year, including the world-leading 8.54m he leapt in Stockholm last week.

"We are excited by this group of athletes who will be heading to Daegu," chairman of selectors Dion Russell said in a news release.

"We have a solid mix of experienced major championship performers alongside a group of potential stars for whom we have the London Olympics, and beyond, in mind."

There is no place in the team for Jana Rawlinson, who won the 400m hurdles world title in 2003 under her maiden name of Pittman and again in 2007.

The 28-year-old's comeback under her old coach Phil King foundered when she pulled out of the Australian championships in April with a calf strain.

The other main hope of Australia adding to the nine gold medals they have won since the world championships were started in 1983 comes in the men's race walking.

Jared Tallent, who won silver and bronze medals at the Beijing Olympics, will again compete in both 20 and 50 kilometres races in Daegu, where the championships open on Aug. 27. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

