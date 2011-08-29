Athletics-Bolt ready to move on after disqualification

| DAEGU, South Korea
DAEGU, South Korea Aug 29 Usain Bolt said on
Monday he was ready to move on after a controversial
disqualification which saw him lose his 100 metres world title.
Having swept out of the Daegu stadium on Sunday night
refusing to discuss the incident, he released a statement
through his manager the following day.
"Firstly I would like to congratulate my team mate (winner)
Yohan Blake and the other athletes who won the medals," the
statement read.
"Of course I am extremely disappointed not to have had the
chance to defend my title due to the false start. I was feeling
great through the rounds and was ready to run fast in the
final. I worked very hard to get ready for this championships
and things were looking good.
"However I have to move on now as there is no point to dwell
on the past.
"I have a few days to refocus and get ready for the 200m
(heats) on Friday. After this I have the 4x100m and a few other
races before the end of the season. I know that I am now in good
shape and will focus on running well in the 200m.
"Thanks to all the people who sent me good wishes and I will
try my best to make you proud in the 200m."
