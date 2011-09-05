Athletics-Olympic hosts Britain meet Daegu target but pressure tells

| DAEGU, South Korea, Sept 5
DAEGU, South Korea, Sept 5 A brace of medals on
the last night of the world championships allowed next year's
Olympics hosts to meet their target of seven but there was no
doubt that Daegu was a mixed experience for the British team.
Mo Farah's sensational gold medal run in the men's 5,000
metres put a gloss on an event where disqualifications,
misfiring favourites and a determination to fly under the media
radar created the impression of a team very much feeling the
pressure.
"That is one of the very best performances we've ever had in
the history of British athletics," head coach Charles van
Commenee said.
"That sets us up with a nice platform for next year, when
the target is eight, so it's my job to find another medal."
Britain's best performance at the world championships came
in 1993 -- when the team won three golds, three silvers and four
bronzes -- and the two golds, four silver and one bronze won in
Deagu was the best haul since 1999.
The two titles, Welshman Dai Greene won the first in the 400
metres hurdles, were supplemented, however, by disappointing
silvers for defending world champions Jessica Ennis in the
heptathlon and Phillips Idowu in the triple jump.
Farah also won silver in the 10,000m when he was beaten to
the line by unheralded Ethiopian Ibrahim Jeilan, while Andy
Turner's bronze in the 110m hurdles came courtesy of the
disqualification of Olympic champion Dayron Robles.
The other medal came from Hannah England's impressive silver
in the women's 1,500m.
"There's not only been great performances (but) we have a
good crop of athletes who could come close to medals but
didn't," Van Commenee added to British television on Sunday.
"I always knew at the end of these championships that we
would not see the finished product.
"We always knew there would be work to be done in the next
eleven months. The good thing now is I know exactly what we have
to do. So I tell you, it's a positive experience all together."
One common refrain of track and field coaches is that if you
are not "there or there abouts" at the world championships
immediately preceding an Olympics, then your chances of winning
a medal at the Games are limited.
What would perhaps have disappointed the British was that,
barring the medallists and relay teams, only three of their
athletes managed to finish in the top eight of their events.
Standards are, of course, extremely high at the world
championships but having two athletes in Olympic 400m champion
Christine Ohuruogu and veteran sprinter Dwain Chambers
disqualified for false starts did not help.
The tally of seven medals was at least an improvement on the
paltry five Britain won in Osaka in 2007 and six they managed to
snag in Berlin two years ago.
But the siege mentality sometimes adopted by the team in
Deagu indicated perhaps that the weight of expectation of
performing on home soil next year was already having an impact.
Dutchman Commenee was conspicuous by his reluctance to talk
to the media at all during the championships, while other access
to officials and leading athletes was often effectively
restricted to a small group of British newspaper journalists.
Hosting the Olympics has always been a double-edged sword
for a nation's athletes, adding pressure that some are unable to
cope with but spurring others to much improved performances, the
so called "medal dividend".
British 400m hurdler Eilidh Child hoped that Britain's
underwhelming start to the world championships in Daegu might
also end up being a positive.
"We've had a few disappointments but if anything it has
brought us closer together," she said. "It might actually be a
blessing in disguise not winning medals here because there were
a lot of guys with a lot of pressure on them.
"Not winning here might mean less pressure in London."
