Athletics-American Eaton sets decathlon world record

BEIJING Aug 29 Olympic champion Ashton Eaton of the United States set a world record in the decathlon at the world athletics championships on Saturday.

Eaton clocked four minutes 17.52 in the 1,500 metres to take his tally to 9,045 points after all 10 events, beating the previous mark of 9,039 he achieved at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon in 2012.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)