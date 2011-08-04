Athletics-Baala and Mekhissi cleared for worlds despite fight

PARIS Aug 4 Medhi Baala and Mahiedine Mekhissi Benabbad will be able to run at the world championships later this month despite fighting with each other at a Diamond League meeting in Monaco in July, the French Athletics Federation said on Thursday.

The pair, who spectacularly came to blows at the end of the 1,500 metres following a row, have however been given subsequent 10-month bans from racing outside of France with five months suspended.

The worlds in Daegu, South Korea, run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4.

The French athletes must also pay 1,500 euro ($2,124) fines each and do 50 hours of community service after the outcome of a federation hearing on Thursday. ($1 = 0.706 Euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows)