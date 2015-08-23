Athletics-Dominant Pole Fajdek retains hammer title

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
BEIJING Aug 23 Poland's Pawel Fajdek underlined his dominance of the men's hammer this year with two throws over 80 metres as he retained his world title in style on Sunday.
None of his rivals have managed to get over the 80 metre mark this year so the gold medal appeared to be in the bag for the 26-year-old when he threw 80.64 with his third attempt.
Fajdek went even further with his fourth attempt, however, reaching the 80.88 mark to all but ensure that he would extend his winning streak this year to 16 competitions.
Both Dilshod Nazarov and Fajdek's compatriot Wojciech Nowicki had throws of 78.55 with the Tajik taking the silver medal because his second best throw was better than the Pole's (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday