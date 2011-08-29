WRAPUP 1-Athletics-Bolt shock lingers in Daegu

| DAEGU, South Korea
DAEGU, South Korea Aug 29 Like the ever-present
mist on Daegu's mountains, a gloom lingered over the world
athletics championships on Monday morning as the shock of Usain
Bolt losing his 100 metres title sank in.
A victim of the one-false-start-and-you're-out rule, the
world's fastest man was disqualified on Sunday night and his
Jamaican understudy Yohan Blake crowned champion in a major
anti-climax.
Athletics must swiftly come to terms with a perhaps overly
harsh regulation which removed its biggest name from its blue
riband race, and there will surely be plenty of soul-searching
around whether the sport has shot itself in the foot.
Bolt, though, will be back for the 200 metres in which he
also holds the world record. A command performance in that race
will do much to put his toppling over the shorter distance in
some context.
A hot Korean sun did its best to brighten the mood at the
stadium and a 10,000 crowd of mostly schoolchildren settled in
for a morning session of heats and qualifying.
Jessica Ennis did her best to give Britain some cheer after
two of its big performers -- Christine Ohuruogu and Dwain
Chambers -- were disqualified for false starts and 10,000m
favourite Mo Farah was beaten into second.
The 25-year-old began her quest to retain her title in the
heptathlon, but suffered her first defeat in a heptathlon high
hurdles race since the 2006 European Championships.
En route to her world title in 2009, Ennis won her opening
event, opening up a 76 points lead over the field which was
never overhauled. She will have more to do this time round
having been beaten first up by American Hyleas Fountain.
"I clattered a couple of hurdles which kind of knocked me
off balance but I am fine -- I am used to hitting hurdles!"
Ennis quipped. "I would have liked to run faster but 12.94 is
still a good time."
Fountain then beat Ennis into second in the high jump,
clearing 1.89 metres, with Ennis stuck on 1.86.
The American leads champion Ennis by 2,228 points to 2,187
after two events.
Britain's Dai Green qualified fastest in the first round of
the 400 metres hurdles in 48.52 seconds.
"I didn't want to expend too much energy in the heats," the
Welshman said. "I didn't think it would be so fast but at the
same time, I felt very conservative."
American Angelo Taylor was not fazed by the quick times,
despite finishing only 12th fastest.
"They're pretty fast times but they got to come back and do
it again tomorrow and in the final," he said. "I'm definitely
the one with the experience," added the 2000 and 2008 Olympic
champion.
Later on Monday the three fastest high hurdlers of all time
take centre stage. China's Liu Xiang has returned to form at
exactly the right time and will fancy his chances of gold in the
110 hurdles.
The former world and Olympic champion is on a collision
course with American David Oliver and 2008 Olympic gold
medallist Dayron Robles.
Carmelita Jeter goes for gold in the women's 100, while
Allyson Felix can achieve the first part of her double dream in
the 400 final.
World titles are also at stake in the men's pole vault and
hammer and women's shot put.
